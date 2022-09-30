

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers has informed Deere & Co. (DE) that its production and maintenance employees have ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, WI.



Negotiations between the company and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Local 873 began on July 27. The current agreement expires October 1, 2022.







