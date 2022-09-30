

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's (MCD) plans to launch its most popular Happy Meal with a toy for adults from October 3 in the U.S.



McDonald's plans to introduce Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a first-of-its-kind collaboration made exclusively for McDonald's fans. The box, which has been totally redesigned in Cactus Plant Flea Market's signature style alongside McD's iconic Golden Arches. The box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald's App starting October 3, while supplies last.



According to McDonald's, Happy Meal will contain one of four collectible figurines 'made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market box. 'Returning McDonald's mascots Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie will join a new one - Cactus Buddy - for the new Happy Meal,' McDonald's said in a press release.



The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will feature either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, as well as a soda and fries.



'We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans,' McDonald's chief marketing officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MCDONALDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de