

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG confirmed its sales forecast for fiscal year 2022 and specified its EBITDA guidance.



The company still expects consolidated sales to increase to about 5.85 billion euros for the full year.



EBITDA in 2022 is expected to increase to about 1.270 billion euros, partly due to slightly lower expenses for the 1&1 network roll-out. Previously, it was expected to be 1.259 billion euros.



In addition to the costs for the 1&1 network roll-out of about 60 million euros, the EBITDA forecast still includes about 30 million euros for additional marketing activities of IONOS and around 20 million euros higher electricity costs.







