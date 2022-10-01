

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG confirmed its 2022 forecast for service revenue and increased the forecast for EBITDA.



The company expects service revenues to increase to about 3.2 billion euros compared to 3.1 billion euros in 2021. The company expects an increased EBITDA in the amount of about 690 million euros compared to 671.9 million euros in 2021.



The expectation for customer growth is now about 350,000 new contracts compared to prior outlook of about 450,000 contracts.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

1&1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de