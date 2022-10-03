

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan weakened in the third quarter of 2022, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Monday with a diffusion index score of +8.



That missed forecasts for a reading of +11 and was down from +9 three months ago.



The outlook came in at +9, also missing expectations for +11 and down from +10 in the previous quarter.



Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 21.5 percent, up from 18.6 percent in the previous three months.



The large non-manufacturers index came in at +14, beating forecasts for +13, which would have been unchanged. The outlook was +11, missing forecasts for +15 and down from +13 three months earlier.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de