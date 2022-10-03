

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee dropped against the U.S. dollar in afternoon deals on Monday, as regional stocks fell, tracking weak global cues.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 335 points, or 0.58 percent, to 57,091, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 127.25 points, or 0.74 percent, at 16,967.



Investors reacted negatively to higher-than-expected U.S. inflation for August that triggered concerns over a recession.



Oil prices climbed as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies is expected to cut output of up to 1 million barrels per day when it meets on Wednesday.



The Indian weakened to a 4-day low of 81.87 against the greenback. The currency is seen locating support near the 82.00 mark.







