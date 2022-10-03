

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Brazil's presidential election is heading to a second round after Opposition candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and current President Jair Bolsonaro failed to win a clear majority.



With vote counting nearly completed, left-wing's Lula won 48 percent of the votes while far-right's Bolsonaro earned 43 percent.



Only the candidate who secure more than 50 percent of votes will win the election.



Lula, who was President during 2003-2010, had vowed to take measures to protect the Amazon rain forest if he wins the presidency.



The 75-year-old leader was jailed over a corruption scandal, but the Supreme Court annulled the charges against him in 2021.



Bolsonaro was elected President in January 2019 as the candidate of the conservative Social Liberal Party, and joined the Liberal Party in November 2021.







