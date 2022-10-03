

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced Monday that it has received two reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management contracts from German chemical company BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK).



The contract value to Fluor is more than $2 billion and was booked in the third quarter of 2022.



The contracts are for the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol and infrastructure, offsites and utilities packages as part of the company's new Verbund program in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China.



Fluor said its project scope of work for BASF's Zhanjiang Verbund site project consists of two primary packages. These include the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol derivative unit and the infrastructure, offsites and utilities scope, comprised of site infrastructure, utility generation and site logistics.



Fluor is also performing services as part of the centralized program management team activities.



The project will be led by Fluor's Shanghai, China, office.







