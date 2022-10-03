

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian forces liberated a village in the Donetsk region, and are closer to regain control of the neighboring Luhansk region, reports quoting the Ukrainian military say.



Ukraine attacked Russian military units in the city of Kreminna during efforts to retake Luhansk on Sunday, according to a Ukrainian military spokesman.



Both Donetsk and Luhansk are Russian-occupied areas that President Vladimir Putin last month announced to have annexed after holding referendums.



'For them (Russian occupiers), it is now very important to keep Kreminna. After overcoming Kreminna, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will go to Svatovo, Rubizhne, and further on they will be able to liberate the Luhansk region,' Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced on national television.



Ukrainian forces will be able to take back Severodonetsk and Lysychansk also if the military operation in Kreminna turns successful, he added.



Meanwhile, the presidents of 9 NATO countries from Central and Eastern Europe voiced support for Ukraine's membership bid in the 30-nation military alliance.



'We support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion, demand Russia to immediately withdraw from all the occupied territories and encourage all Allies to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine,' the presidents of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Slovakia and Romania said in a joint statement issued on Sunday.







