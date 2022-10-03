

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Kite, a Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) company, announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company's retroviral vector (RVV) manufacturing facility in Oceanside, California, for commercial production.



Viral vectors are key components needed to manufacture Kite's cell therapies to treat certain blood cancers. Kite is the only cell therapy company with in-house commercial and clinical trial viral vector manufacturing capabilities, augmenting its strong external supply partners.



The viral vector facility further strengthens the vertical integration of Kite's global CAR T-cell Therapy manufacturing network. CAR T-cell therapies are one-time treatments individually made starting from a patient's own white blood cells, called T-cells.



The Oceanside site is part of Kite's global commercial manufacturing network that includes facilities in El Segundo, California, Amsterdam, Netherlands, and a recently FDA-approved Maryland site.



