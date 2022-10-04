

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE said that Bert Habets will take over as chairperson of the Executive Board or Group CEO of the company as of November 1, 2022. He has already been involved with ProSiebenSat.1 as a member of the Supervisory Board since May 2022.



Rainer Beaujean, current Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1, has resigned from his office Monday by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.







