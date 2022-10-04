

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L), a British financial services and asset management firm, said on Tuesday that it has reaffirmed its operating income guidance for the fiscal 2022, amidst a continuing positive momentum seen in the first-half.



The company still expects to deliver full-year operating profit growth in line with the 8 percent growth delivered in the first-half with an annual capital generation of 1.8 billion pounds.



For the first-half, the Group had posted an operating profit of 1.160 billion pounds.



Sir Nigel Wilson, Group Chief Executive, Legal & General said: 'Our businesses are resilient, and we are on track to deliver good growth in key financial metrics for FY 2022. Rising interest rates are having a positive impact on demand for PRT, and on our EPS and solvency coverage ratio. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong, and our businesses are highly cash generative.'







