

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hospitality company Hilton has teamed with connected fitness platform Peloton Interactive, Inc. to feature Peloton Bikes across its entire U.S. hotel portfolio.



In an industry-first partnership, Hilton's nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center by the end of the year.



The new Peloton Bikes are expected to provide guests with a more holistic wellness experience, including access to Peloton's instructors and expansive connected fitness content.



In addition, through this partnership, members of Hilton's loyalty program, Hilton Honors, will have access to special offers, including a Peloton App trial.



Starting Monday until January 1, 2023, U.S.-based members of Hilton Honors, who are first-time Peloton users, can receive a 90-day trial subscription to the Peloton App, which offers thousands of live and on-demand classes, all with no equipment needed.



They can also receive preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products.



The partnership follows a recent Hilton survey of U.S. Travelers that indicated that 98 percent of respondents are prioritizing wellness activities while on the road. Within the Peloton community, 90 percent of Members report that they are more likely to stay at hotels with Peloton Bikes.



Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton said, 'At Hilton, we understand the importance of a reliable and friendly stay that infuses wellness through all facets of the guest experience, including spa programs, hotel design, guest room amenities, and food and beverage. This unique and exciting partnership with Peloton - a brand so many of our guests know and love - accelerates an important part of that equation, allowing us to enhance the stay with an innovative approach to fitness.'



Hilton has a portfolio of 18 brands comprising 7,000 properties and 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories.







