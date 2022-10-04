

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) said the company was awarded the Design & Project Services Framework with energy utility National Grid in the U.K. to support full construction of the Electricity and Gas Transmission cycle. The company will provide feasibility and survey works, front-end conceptual and detailed design, through to assurance, verification and commissioning services.



'These services extend Jacobs' 15-year relationship with National Grid and our continued commitment to challenge design rationale and drive programmatic and collaborative solutions to maximize project efficiencies,' said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL GRID-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de