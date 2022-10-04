

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB said the company has received orders worth $170 million from Stadler Valencia to power more than 300 new trains and locomotives with energy-efficient traction technologies. The majority of these orders have been booked in third quarter, 2022.



The company noted that a large part of the trains that will be powered by ABB technologies are based on Stadler's tram-train CITYLINK model, a barrier-free light rail vehicle family specially designed to connect the city center with its metropolitan area without changing trains.







