

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK), a German energy firm, said on Tuesday that it has agreed with the German Government to end lignite-based electricity generation in 2030.



The energy provider also said that it will invest over 50 billion euros across the globe to expand its green core business by 2030, 15 billion euros of which is earmarked for Germany.



As part of the move to shut Coal based power plants, RWE also said that it will prune its staff strength in a socially responsible way as staff reductions will ramp up towards the end of the decade.







