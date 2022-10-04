

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group Plc (WEIR.L), a Scottish engineering company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Sean Fitzgerald as President of its ESCO Division.



Fitzgerald will join Weir on December 1 from A.P. Moeller Maersk where he is currently Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Container Industry or MCI. He will be a member of the Group Executive.



Fitzgerald will succeed Andrew Neilson, who, as previously announced, will be appointed President of Minerals Division following the retirement of Ricardo Garib at end of 2022.



Since joining MCI as Chief Executive Officer in 2018, he has led a turnaround in financial performance. Prior to MCI, he spent seven years at Komatsu Mining Corp., formerly Joy Global.



On joining Weir, he will be based in Portland, USA.



Jon Stanton, CEO said, 'With his strong background across manufacturing, mining and technology, I am confident he will take ESCO to the next stage of growth as we deliver on our mission to make mining smarter, more efficient and sustainable.'



In London, Weir Group shares were trading at 1,513.50 pence, up 4.27 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AP MOELLER-MAERSK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de