

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automaker General Motors Co. announced Tuesday that entrepreneur and venture capital investor Jonathan McNeill, 55, has joined its Board of Directors.



McNeill is the co-founder and CEO of DVx Ventures, a venture firm focused on creating and scaling breakthrough businesses that will have a positive impact on the world.



GM said its Board now has 13 directors who have senior leadership and board experience across various fields. Of them, six are women and 12 are independent.



McNeill also serves on lululemon athletica inc.'s Board of Directors.



He founded DVx in 2019 after working at Lyft, Inc. as chief operating officer and at Tesla, Inc. as president, Global Sales, Delivery and Service.



Before joining Tesla, McNeill was the CEO of software company Enservio, Inc. He founded and sold multiple technology and retail companies including Midwest Cycling, Sterling Collision Centers, Inc., First Notice Systems and Before You Move.



McNeill started his career at Bain & Company, Inc.



GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said, 'Jon's passion for customers and track record driving growth in the transportation sector will be a tremendous asset to GM as we accelerate toward an all-electric future. His experience driving constructive disruption to grow businesses and his commitment to making a positive impact on society will be invaluable....'







