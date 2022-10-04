

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) announced the expansion of clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to include the use of the fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab in the phase 1b STELLAR-002 trial, which is evaluating XL092 in combination with multiple immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced solid tumors. Bristol Myers Squibb will provide the fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab in addition to nivolumab and ipilimumab for use in the trial.



Vicki Goodman, Chief Medical Officer, Exelixis, said: 'By studying multiple immune checkpoint combinations, we hope to identify the most promising regimens across multiple solid tumors to use in future pivotal trials.'



