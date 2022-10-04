

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced that it will be imposing new round of sanctions this week on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors in Iran.



The United States is also holding accountable Iranian officials and entities such as the Morality Police, that are responsible for employing violence to suppress civil society, President Joe Biden said in a statement.



Biden said he is gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding their equal rights and basic human dignity.



'They are calling for just and universal principles, which underpin the UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights. For decades, Iran's regime has denied fundamental freedoms to its people and suppressed the aspirations of successive generations through intimidation, coercion, and violence. The United States stands with Iranian women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery,' the statement says.



The weeks-old crackdown on protesters, who took to the streets following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police, has left at least 52 people dead and hundreds of others injured. It includes five women and at least five children, according to Amnesty International.



The London-base human rights body said recently that it obtained leaked official documents which revealed that Iran's highest military body instructed the commanders of armed forces in all provinces to 'mercilessly confront' and systematically crush the protests at any cost.







