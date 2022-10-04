

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The European Union are one step closer to force tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) and other OEMs to use a single charging standard for electronic devices.



The European Parliament voted in favor of enforcing USB-C as a common charging port across a wide range of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone and AirPods, by the end of 2024.



This directive, which will be a world-first statute, will largely impact Apple, since it widely uses the Lightning connector for its devices instead of USB-C on many of its devices.



The new proposal is expected to reduce electronic waste, address product sustainability, and make use of different devices more convenient. The directive received 602 votes in favor, 13 votes against, and eight abstentions. The proposal will also apply to laptops from 2026, although many already use USB-C.



'Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices,' a press release reads.



'Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems, earbuds and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port,' it added.



Parliament's rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba said: 'The common charger will finally become a reality in Europe. We have waited more than ten years for these rules, but we can finally leave the current plethora of chargers in the past. This future-proof law allows for the development of innovative charging solutions in the future, and it will benefit everyone - from frustrated consumers to our vulnerable environment. These are difficult times for politics, but we have shown that the EU has not run out of ideas or solutions to improve the lives of millions in Europe and inspire other parts of the world to follow suit'



The deal still requires a final approval from the EU member states.







