

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) said Exilion Tuuli Ky, Finland's largest wind power producer, has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install 17 N163/5.X turbines for the Isokangas and Palokangas wind farms. The orders include a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 30 years.



Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, said: 'Since the introduction of the N163/5.X turbine used for both projects, to date the Nordex Group has received orders from around the world for 5.5 GW for this type of turbine from the Delta4000 series. In Finland alone with the N163/5.X we are now installing turbines at wind farms with more than 1.35 GW of installed capacity.'







