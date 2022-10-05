

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as the latest data showed a narrowing in the country's surplus and a weakening services sector.



The trade surplus shrank to 1.2 billion euros in August in a possible sign of a slowdown in external demand for goods.



Services sector activity fell slightly more than initially expected in September, adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy is heading for a recession.



The benchmark DAX dropped 129 points, or a little over 1 percent, to 12,541 after climbing 3.8 percent in the previous session.



Nordex SE shares were 2 percent higher. Exilion Tuuli Ky, Finland's largest wind power producer, has selected Nordex to supply and install 17 N163/5.X turbines for the Isokangas and Palokangas wind farms. The orders include a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 30 years.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de