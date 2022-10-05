

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were subdued on Wednesday after Russia resumed gas supplies to Italy via Austria, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe.



The downside remained capped ahead of a key meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies later today, with OPEC+ expected to deliver a substantial slash in crude output to support prices after a drastic fall since the middle of the year.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $91.72 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $86.24.



Russia will resume gas deliveries to Italy following the resolution of a dispute over transit flows with Austrian regulators, Russian energy giant Gazprom said in a statement today.



'Transportation of Russian gas through the territory of Austria is resuming,' Gazprom said, adding that a 'solution' was found with Italian buyers following regulatory changes in Austria.



The oil group, known as OPEC+, meets later today amid expectations of a large cut in crude output.



Media reports suggest that oil output may be slashed by more than 1 million barrels a day, the biggest since the start of the pandemic.



Meanwhile, after industry body American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise draw this week for crude oil of 1.770 million barrels, traders now await data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) for further direction.







