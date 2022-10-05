

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Minneapolis-based Target Corp. (TGT) announced Wednesday the appointment of Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer with effect from October 31.



He will report to Chief Guest Experience Officer Cara Sylvester. In the new role, Vemana will oversee Target's digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer's growing online third-party marketplace.



Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target's product teams across the company.



Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer.



Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, he held digital leadership positions at The Home Depot and Staples.



Digital currently represents 20% of Target's business.



CEO Brian Cornell, said, 'Digital continues to be a major growth driver for Target... Our team has created a digital shopping experience that is truly best in class, and under Prat's leadership, our digital business is well-positioned to continue growing for years to come.'







