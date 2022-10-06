

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY), a Swiss insurance provider, said on Thursday that it has appointed Raul Vargas as Chief Executive Officer of its unit Farmers Group, Inc., with effect from January 1, 2023.



Vargas succeeds Jeff Dailey, who is set to retire after after 11 years of service as chief executive. Dailey will continue as Chairman of the Farmers Group, Inc.



Vargas is currently President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services for Farmers Group, Inc. He has over 20 years of corporate leadership experience across Latin America and Europe.







