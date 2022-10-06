

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Alcoholic beverage company Diageo PLC (DGE.L) Thursday said it continues to be in good position to deliver its medium-term targets for fiscal '23 to fiscal '25.



The company sees organic net sales growth in the range of 5% to 7% for fiscal '23 to fiscal '25. Further, organic operating profit growth is expected to be in the range of 6% to 9%.



'We have made a good start to fiscal 23, with organic net sales growth across all regions, reflecting our advantaged portfolio, our continued investment in brand building and our agile supply chain and culture,' commented Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive.







