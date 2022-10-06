

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish critical networks and communications company Nokia Corp. (NOK) Thursday announced that its Chief Legal Officer, Nassib Abou-Khalil, has decided to step down from its Group Leadership Team and leave the company.



Nokia will begin a recruitment process immediately for his successor.



Esa Niinimäki, Deputy Chief Legal Officer, Corporate and Secretary to the Board of Directors, assumes the role of interim Chief Legal Officer of Nokia.



Abou-Khalil joined Nokia in 2014 and was appointed Chief Legal Officer in 2019. Before that role, he held various legal and compliance leadership positions in the company. These included the general counsel for customer operations and leading the integration of the compliance programs of Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia.



Abou-Khalil said, 'This was a very difficult decision for me. However, after eight years with the company, it's time for personal renewal and seeking new challenges externally.'







