

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group Plc (CHG.L), technology firm focused on aerospace, defense, and security, said on Thursday that its full-year revenue is completely covered by the order book and outturn is expected to be in line with the Board's expectations.



The UK-based company noted that the trading for the period to 30 September is in line with the plan.



As of September 30, the order book was at 678 million pounds, higher than 488 million pounds reported in April, with 40 million pounds of the increase attributable to foreign exchange translation arising from the stronger Dollar.







