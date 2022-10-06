

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), a German science and technology firm, said on Thursday that it is on track to reach its mid-term growth target of 25 billion euros in sales by 2025.



To meet the sales target, Merck said it will continue to focus on its Big 3 businesses, including Process Solutions and Life Science Services, new Healthcare products, and Semiconductor Solutions.



By 2025, Big 3 is projected to generate around 80 percent of targeted sales growth, and over 50 percent of total sales in 2025.



Until 2025, the Group expects a growth in sales organically by at least 6 percent on average per year, equating to an increase of over 1 billion euros annually.



To achieve its objectives, the company is making targeted investments worldwide to expand its regional capacities. In addition to its organic growth objectives, Merck plans further in-licensing and bolt-on acquisitions.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK KGAA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de