

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gave up early gains to trade on a flat note Thursday as investors awaited more economic data to gauge the potential impact of rising interest rates on growth.



Euro zone construction activity for September, retail sales data for August, and minutes of the European Central Bank's September meeting - all are due later in the session.



Across the Atlantic, investors await the weekly jobless claims report later today and the more closely watched nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday for additional clues on the pace and path of U.S. rate hikes.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,989 after declining 0.9 percent the previous day.







