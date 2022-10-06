

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - AB Volvo said it will supply 20 Volvo FH Electric trucks to Amazon in Germany by year end. For Amazon, the trucks will replace their diesel counterparts. Volvo Trucks started the series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in September, 2022.



'Globally we now have six electric truck models ready to order and in series production to meet the increasing demand for decarbonizing goods transports. This is an encouraging step forward for reducing climate change impacts,' said Jessica Sandström, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Volvo Trucks.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de