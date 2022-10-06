

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday as the dollar and yields gained ground ahead of key U.S. jobs data due on Friday.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $1,715.79 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,724.



The dollar index rose against its rivals and U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher as strong U.S. ISM services PMI data and ADP private sector jobs report released overnight coupled with hawkish comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly cooled any hopes of a policy pivot.



It is likely that U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday could offer more clues on the Fed's rate hike trajectory in the future.



Euro zone bond yields rose today but stayed well below multi-year highs as disappointing German factory orders and Eurozone retail sales data added to worries about an economic slowdown.



The European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on September 7-8 at 7:30 am ET.



U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 1 and Canada Ivey PMI for September are set for release in the New York session.







