

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Thursday said it received Fast Track designation for tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity or or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.



Tirzepatide is in Phase 3 study in adults with obesity, or overweight with weight-related comorbidity.



Tirzepatide was approved as Mounjaro by the FDA in May this year, to improve glycemic control in adults with 2 diabetes mellitus, as an adjunct to diet and exercise.



Lilly said it plans to initiate a rolling submission of a new drug application for tirzepatide in adults with obesity or overweight this year.







