

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP and global investment firm KKR & Co. (KKR) announced Thursday the signing of a definitive agreement under which the Apax Funds will sell their majority interest in Boasso Global, Inc. to KKR.



Boasso provides mission-critical logistics services to the global chemical and food grade supply chains through a network of 34 strategically located depots across North America and Western Europe.



KKR is making the investment in Boasso through its KKR Global Infrastructure Investors IV fund, which focuses on critical infrastructure investments in North America and Western Europe. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.







