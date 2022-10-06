

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone, Inc. (BX) announced Thursday that affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate have completed the previously announced acquisition of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for $24.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.6 billion.



Bluerock has also completed the previously announced spin-off of its single-family rental business into an externally managed, real estate investment trust, Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (BHM). BHM began trading on the New York Stock Exchange American this morning.



In December 2021, Bluerock Residential Growth agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKSTONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de