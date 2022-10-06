

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Katadyn North America has recalled about 1,100 Optimus Gemini portable gas stoves due to risk of fire.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled stove's gas regulator can have a tear in the seal causing a gas leak, posing a fire hazard. The company, however, has not received any incidents related to the issue.



The recall involves Optimus Gemini portable 2-burner stoves. The stoves are black metal with silver top burner surfaces, measure about 12 inches long and 4 inches wide and can be used with isobutane-propane fuels.



The company has asked its customers immediately stop using the recalled stoves and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Katadyn North America to receive a prepaid mailer to return the stove for a full refund.



The stoves were sold at specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores nationwide and on various websites from January 2021 through September 2022 for about $178.







