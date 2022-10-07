

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P MidCap 400 constituent Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) will replace Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) in the S&P 500. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) will replace Targa Resources in the S&P MidCap 400, and Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.



The changes will be effective prior to the opening of trading on October 12.



Elliot Management Corp is acquiring Nielsen Holdings in a transaction expected to close October 11.







