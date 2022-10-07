

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group (CS), a financial services provider, on Friday announced offers by its arm Credit Suisse International to repurchase certain OpCo senior debt securities for cash up to around CHF 3 billion.



The Group also announced that it is making a cash tender offer in relation to eight euro or pound sterling denominated senior debt securities for an aggregate consideration of up to 1 billion euros.



Concurrently, the financial firm has also announced a separate cash tender offer in relation to $12 denominated senior debt securities for a total consideration of up to $2 billion.



The two offers will expire on November 3 and November 10, respectively.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de