

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher in choppy trade on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day that could shed more clarity on labor market conditions.



Closer home, the U.K. house price index climbed 9.9 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 11.4 percent increase in the previous month, survey data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed.



The rate of inflation was the slowest since January, when prices had risen 9.7 percent.



Separately, the latest KPMG and REC, Report on Jobs survey, compiled by S&P Global showed that U.K. job placements expanded at the weakest pace in over a year-and-a-half in September as uncertainty over the economic outlook and candidate shortages hampered growth.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,006 after closing 0.8 percent lower the previous day.



Superdry jumped 17 percent. The fashion brand has returned to profit after pandemic induced losses.



Pub group Wetherspoons soared 9.5 percent after narrowing its annual loss.







