

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and NZ dollars weakened against their major counterparts on Friday amid risk aversion, as investors continue to worry about the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance that could push the economy into a recession.



U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later today could provide more clarity on the pace of rate hikes in the future.



Economists expect employment to jump by 250,000 jobs in September, after an increase of 315,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.



Hawkish comments from several Fed officials pointed to the central bank's commitment to bring inflation down through the aggressive tightening cycle.



Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari all reiterated that the central bank is prepared to deliver more rate hikes to rein in high inflation.



The aussie touched 0.6385 against the greenback, its lowest level in nine days. Should the aussie falls further, it is likely to face support around the 0.60 region.



The aussie was down against the yen, at a session's low of 92.63. Next key support for the aussie is seen around the 90.00 level.



The aussie edged down to 1.5313 against the euro and 0.8784 against the loonie, off its early highs of 1.5240 and 0.8829, respectively. The aussie is likely to challenge support around 1.55 against the euro and 0.86 against the loonie.



The kiwi weakened to 4-day lows of 0.5627 against the greenback and 81.61 against the yen, from its prior highs of 0.5674 and 82.28, respectively. The kiwi is seen finding support around 0.53 against the greenback and 79.00 against the yen.



The kiwi declined to 2-day lows of 1.7368 against the euro and 1.1351 against the aussie, after rising to 1.7266 and 1.1309, respectively in early deals. The currency is poised to challenge support around 1.76 against the euro and 1.16 against the aussie.



Looking ahead, U.S. and Canadian jobs data for September and U.S. consumer credit for August will be published in the New York session.







