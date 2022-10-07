

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day that could shed more clarity on labor market conditions.



Both spot gold and U.S. gold futures were virtually unchanged at $1,712.66 per ounce and $1,721.05, respectively.



Economists expect employment to jump by 250,000 jobs in September after an increase of 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.



Yields remained elevated and the dollar held an advance after Fed officials including Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari showed no intention of backing down from the most aggressive rate hike campaign in decades.



Euro zone government bond yields edged up towards September's multi-year highs after minutes from the European Central Bank's last meeting highlighted worries about exceptionally high levels of inflation and the need for aggressive policy tightening to bring it under control.







