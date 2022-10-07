

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is up over 23% at $9.84 Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is up over 15% at $4.80 Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is up over 13% at $15.79 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is up over 7% at $102.34 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is up over 7% at $4.61 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is up over 6% at $7.20 IDT Corporation (IDT) is up over 5% at $29.55



In the Red



Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is down over 54% at $2.86 PureTech Health plc (PRTC) is down over 18% at $25.41 Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is down over 14% at $3.55 Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV) is down over 6% at $22.86 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) is down over 5% at $70.79 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is down over 5% at $63.95 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is down over 5% at $3.61



