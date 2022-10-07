

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday, showing employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September.



The report showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 263,000 jobs in September after surging by an unrevised 315,000 jobs in August. Economists had expected employment to leap by 250,000 jobs.



The slightly stronger than expected job growth reflected notable increases in employment in the leisure and hospitality and healthcare sectors, which added 83,000 jobs and 75,4000 jobs respectively.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent in September from 3.7 percent in August. The unemployment rate was expected to come in unchanged.



