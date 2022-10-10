

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production expanded in August after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 2.6 percent fall in the prior month.



Among sectors, production grew the most, by 7.6 percent monthly in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply segment.



Output produced in the mining and quarrying sector was 6.1 percent higher compared to July, while the electrical and electronics industry logged a 5.1 percent fall in production.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth slowed slightly to 2.3 percent in August from 2.7 percent in July.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders grew sharply by 15.9 percent annually in August, in contrast to a 5.4 percent decrease a month ago.



The chemical industry logged the biggest growth in orders at 37.9 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de