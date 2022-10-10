

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - French auto major Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) and Japanese automobile company Nissan Motor Co. Ltd (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced Monday that they are currently engaged in talks on various initiatives. These include Nissan's consideration to invest in the new Renault electric vehicle entity.



In addition, the discussions include a set of strategic common initiatives across markets, products, and technologies.



The companies are also planning to continue to boost structural improvements to ensure sustainable alliance operations and governance.



