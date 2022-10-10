

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of civilians were killed and several others wounded in a wave of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday morning.



At least eight people were killed in capital Kyiv, which came under attack after a gap of many months. Casualties were also reported in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, where a missile destroyed an apartment block.



Russian forces also targeted Kharkiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk with missiles and rockets.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to annihilate Ukraine, while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russian President Vladimir Putin 'a terrorist who talks with missiles'.



Russia used Iranian drones in Ukrainian targets, according to Zelensky.



European leaders condemned Monday's attacks; China called for de-escalation.



The retaliatory attacks, the most widespread since the early weeks of the war, came after a series of setbacks that Russian forces suffered in the warfront in recent days.



Meanwhile, Putin accused Ukraine's special services of bombarding a key bridge that links Russia with occupied Crimea. He is set to chair an operational meeting of his Security Council later in the day, reports say.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de