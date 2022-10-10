

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) said in a preliminary report on Monday that it has recorded a rise in earnings before interest and tax or EBIT for the third-quarter.



In addition, the German firm said it will raise its EBIT outlook for the fiscal 2022.



For the third quarter, the company's EBIT has reached around 2.040 billion euros, higher than 1.771 billion euros of previous year's third quarter.



Thus, Group's EBIT for the first nine months has touched around 6.5 billion euros, compared with 5.765 billion euros registered for the same period of 2021.



For the fiscal 2022, the company currently projects EBIT of 8 billion euros, which will be revised up when third-quarter results are published on November 8.



