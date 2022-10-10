Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - Texas-based e-REAL announces the launch of its new multi-sensory scenario in George Washington University's Immersive Mobile Learning Lab. The new 'Multi-sensory Scenario ' is an interactive digital classroom designed as a projected and interactive wall, which displays challenging situations before users. It uses visual storytelling techniques enhanced by digital humans, and virtual objects to create emergency scenarios for those users and helps them solve critical issues and problems in those scenarios.

The Immersive Mobile Learning Lab at the university is a uniquely designed truck that has been transformed into a moving digital learning center with the help of advanced technologies like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Enhanced Reality. The initiative intends to bridge the gap between the classroom and the field. The learning environment inside the truck is designed according to the STEAM approach which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The STEAM approach uses science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics as tools to promote inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking in the learners. It intends to help learners to take thoughtful risks, engage in experiential learning, persist in problem-solving, embrace collaboration, absolve problems, use virtual technology, and interact with life and health science experts from the George Washington University. The lab incorporates the latest immersive learning technologies to help critical thinking and applied learning and to maximize student learning and engagement.

"This is totally an innovative way to teach and learn science, technology, engineering and math because usually students are taught one way by the faculty. In this case, the students are challenged with emergency situations and are further taught to manage those situations in an effective, interactive and immersive way. with the help of a multi-sensory scenario", says Fernando Salvetti, Founder and Managing Partner of e-REAL.

The Multi-sensory scenario developed by e-REAL intends to provide corporations, schools, hospitals, museums etc with effective and interactive learning and training methodologies through its immersive and interactive platform. It enhances corporate training by boosting the communication and behavioral skills of the employees and also helps the leadership in their decision-making process.

"Our multi-sensory scenario uses visual storytelling techniques to display challenging situations before the users. It also helps them manage those situations by providing both online and real-world solutions through an immersive and interactive environment. The Immersive Mobile Learning Lab facilitates the students with an enhanced reality for immersive simulation. It merges the real world and the virtual world by creating a 'phygital' environment for hybrid simulation where physical and digital objects are available for tactile, visual, gesture and vocal interaction in an advanced learning setting - the metaverse is here", says Barbara Bertagni, Founder and Managing Partner of e-REAL.

About e-REAL

e-REAL was founded by Fernando Salvetti and Barbara Bertagni with a group of passionate simulation experts with a combination of educational, clinical, and business knowledge. e-REAL is expanding as an applied research project performed by Centro Studi Logos (Turin, Italy). It is supported by Logos Knowledge Network (Lugano, Switzerland), LKN (Berlin, Germany), and Logosnet (Houston, Texas, US); and developed technologically and for multimedia content in collaboration with Tiny Bull Studios (Turin, Italy) and several top simulations and research institutions.

Media contact:

Name: Fernando Salvetti

Email: info@logosnet.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140006