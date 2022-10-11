

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) is in talks to merge with Qiagen NV (QGEN) in a deal worth more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The talks have been going on for a while but any agreement isn't likely for another few weeks or more-and there may not be one, the Journal reported.



Bio Rad has a market cap of about $11.77 billion.



BIO closed Monday's regular trading at $392.95 down $35.98 or 8.39%. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $0.46 or 0.12%.



